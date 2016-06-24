(Corrects to show Gibraltar is a peninsula not an island)
MADRID, June 24 Spain will seek co-sovereignity
on Gibraltar following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, acting foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said
in a radio interview on Friday.
Britain's vote to leave the EU has completely changed the
outlook on the future of the peninsula, he said. The small
peninsula off the south coast of Spain, a British Overseas
Territory since 1713 and known to its 30,000 residents as "the
Rock", is a major point of contention in Anglo-Spanish
relations.
"It's a complete change of outlook that opens up new
possibilities on Gibraltar not seen for a very long time. I hope
the formula of co-sovereignity - to be clear, the Spanish flag
on the Rock - is much closer than before," he said.
A spokesman for Gibraltar's government declined to comment
on the Brexit vote and referred to previous statements made on
how co-sovereignty had already been rejected by around 99
percent of Gibraltarians in a previous local referendum.
(Reporting By Julien Toyer and Angus Berwick, Editing by Sonya
Dowsett)