MADRID, April 3 Spain's Foreign Minister Alfonso
Dastis said on Monday that he was a little surprised by the tone
coming out of Britain over Gibraltar and called for calm.
"The Spanish government is a little surprised by the tone of
comments coming out of Britain, a country known for its
composure," Dastis said during a conference in Madrid.
A former leader of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's
Conservative party, Michael Howard, said she would even be
prepared to go to war to defend the territory, as Britain did
with Argentina over the Falkland Islands 35 years ago.
The European Union proposed on Friday offering Spain a right
of veto over Gibraltar's future trade relations with the bloc.
