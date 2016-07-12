British citizens leave the Gibraltar International Airport as they walk to enter Spain (rear) at its border with Gibraltar for work, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union... REUTERS/Jon Nazca

LONDON Gibraltar will be fully involved in the negotiations to decide the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union, government minister David Lidington told parliament on Tuesday.

"I have not only recommitted the British government to full involvement of Gibraltar in the negotiations about our exit from the EU and our subsequent relationship with the EU 27, I have also invited the Chief Minister to identify what the key economic priorities are for the people of Gibraltar," he said.

Lidington said he had held three conversations with Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo since the June 23 vote to leave the EU.

