LONDON, April 3 Britain will wait until the end
of the month to find out what guidelines the other members of
the European Union have agreed regarding issues such as
Gibraltar, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on
Monday.
The future of Gibraltar has become the first dispute of the
exit talks since May filed the formal divorce papers, with the
EU draft joint position saying any agreement on the British
outpost on Spain's southern tip had be agreed between Spain and
Britain.
"These are draft guidelines that were issued ... We will
wait and see what is agreed by the 27 (EU countries), " the
spokesman told reporters.
Britain's Brexit minister David Davis held a "friendly and
constructive" meeting with Spain's Foreign Minister Alfonso
Dastis in Madrid on Monday as part of a pre-arranged visit, the
spokesman added, during which he raised the issue of Gibraltar.
