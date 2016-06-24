By Saeed Azhar
| SINGAPORE, June 24
SINGAPORE, June 24 Singapore sovereign investor
GIC's large investment in United Kingdom's property sector will
leave it the most exposed among Asian state investors after
Britain's shock exit from the European Union.
GIC Pte Ltd, which manages $344 billion in assets according
to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), has 7 percent of
its portfolio invested in the United Kingdom, according to its
annual report or an estimated $24 billion.
The Singapore fund has been aggressively buying property in
the developed world after the 2008 financial crisis to take
advantage of depressed values, and London property market has
became one of its most preferred destination. The UK exposure is
the third biggest geographical exposure after the United States
and Eurozone.
A source familiar with GIC's thinking told Reuters the fund
is understood to have been looking at the Brexit scenario for
over a year, but it takes a much longer view of its investments.
Among the considerations, GIC would also take into account
factors such as London's role as a financial centre 20 years
from now, the source said.
GIC, which manages Singapore's foreign exchange reserves,
aims to beat global inflation. Over the 20-year period that
ended March 2015, the GIC portfolio generated an average annual
real return of 4.9 percent above global inflation.
GIC, which doesn't disclose the overall size of its
portfolio, declined to comment.
But in a separate event in Singapore GIC chief economist,
Leslie Teo, took a sanguine view on investment strategy
post-Brexit.
"If you have...some modestly long horizon...the world is not
ending. Therefore, markets are going to push things down, there
will be opportunity." he said.
"My overall concern still remains, that this is an
environment where unfortunately risks are high and returns are
low,"
POUND HAMMERED
After a bitterly contested referendum, Britain has voted to
leave the European Union, results from Thursday's landmark
referendum showed.. The pound was hammered as
turmoil gripped financial markets as investors pondered the
global economic costs of Britain's EU divorce.
"If Britain is to leave the EU, the hit will be in a more
medium term itself," said Song Seng Wun, an economist CIMB
private bank. "But if the UK continues to be relevant to the
global economy, it will bounce back," he added.
Sister Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL} is
anchored mostly in Asia with the most significant UK-listed
investment being an 18-percent stake in Asia-focused bank
Standard Chartered.
China Investment Corp doesn't break down its UK portfolio,
but its most significant UK investment was a 10 percent stake in
UK's Heathrow Airport in 2012. CIC manages $747 billion,
according to SWFI.
GIC has done at least three large deals in the UK in the
last three years including the 2013 purchase of U.S. private
equity group Blackstone's stake in London's Broadgate
office and retail complex for around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.5
billion). In the same year it backed a 1 billion pound lending
programme for British offices, shops and warehouse property.
Last year GIC was among the institutional investors to
acquire 33 percent of the combined businesses of Three and O2 UK
for 3.1 billion pounds from Hutchison Whampoa Ltd.
GIC has been a patient investor. It invested 11 billion
Swiss francs ($11.5 billion) in UBS in late 2007
through convertible notes, but took an over 70 percent hit in
2010 when these notes were converted into shares. GIC still owns
an almost 6.4 percent stake in UBS valued at nearly $3.9
billion.
($1 = 0.6759 pounds)
$1 = 0.9590 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Shri Navaratnam)