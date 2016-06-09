By Jan Harvey
| LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 At Sharps Pixley, a gold showroom
in London's smart Mayfair district, demand for bullion bars and
coins is rising, with men and women of all ages buying up the
safe-haven metal in case of a British exit from the European
Union.
Shoppers can walk out of the sleek St James's Street
showroom carrying their gold investments, or leave them in the
rows of safety deposit boxes that line the walls.
Sales have picked up since the latest polls suggested that
the 'leave' campaign is gaining support, with online polls by
ICM and YouGov showing at the weekend it had taken a 4-5
percentage point lead ahead of the June 23 referendum.
"It seems to have sunk into people's consciousness that
Brexit is a real possibility now. All stocks are being bought
out in advance of even being shipped," Ross Norman, chief
executive of Sharps Pixley said, noting that demand for
Britannia coins, which as legal currency are exempt from capital
gains tax, had been particularly strong.
"We had a preconception of who the typical gold buyer was,
which is male, mature and over 45. The mix of people coming
through has completely rebuffed that idea -- they're often much
younger, often female."
ATS Bullion, nearby on London's Strand, has also reported a
5-10 percent rise in sales while online gold dealing platform
BullionVault.com, whose customers are largely private investors,
said the UK is outstripping other regions in terms of demand
growth this month.
Growth in its UK customer base has been 59 percent higher in
June than the average of the last 12 months, it said, compared
to 5 percent higher in the other nine of its top 10 markets.
"Though interest in gold is markedly higher this year
everywhere, in the UK it is significantly ahead. We can only
attribute that to Brexit," head of research Adrian Ash said.
UK gold dealer The Pure Gold Company said it had seen a 19
percent increase in enquiries to buy gold bars over the weekend,
compared to last week.
Those looking to hedge against Brexit risk with gold can
choose from a range of small investment products, from 1 gram
bars for less than 50 pounds to kilobars priced at more than
28,000 pounds, bought over the counter or online.
GETTING BUSY
Bullion merchants Baird & Co attributed higher demand for
gold this year to wider concerns about the economy rather than
worries about Brexit. But that would change if the 'leave' vote
prevails, it said.
"People are concerned, but they're waiting for the result of
the poll," Baird executive director Tony Dobra said. "I suspect
that if there is a Brexit result, 24 June will be a very busy
day."
Interest in gold has surged this year largely due to a
reappraisal of the pace of U.S. interest rate rises, making it
hard to pinpoint the impact of concerns about Brexit on prices
The biggest quarterly rally in nearly 30 years at the
beginning of the year marked a turnaround in a three-year price
slide for gold.
Sterling-denominated gold rose back above 900
pounds an ounce in March and remains up 18 percent this year.
A 'leave' vote would likely push it higher still. A Reuters
poll of forex strategists indicated last week that the pound
would sink 9 percent against the dollar if Britain quit the EU,
boosting the price of gold in sterling terms.
Mark O'Byrne, director of Dublin-based gold dealer Goldcore,
said the price bounce had already driven a significant demand
increase this year, with broader geopolitical concerns also
feeding into the rise.
"In the coming weeks, we're expecting to be busy," he said.
"The recent polls (on Brexit) are going to create more
jitters... that should lead to quite robust demand as we run
into polling day."
