* Number of first-time buyers remains high
* Consumers worry about 'hard Brexit'
* Property seen as main alternative attraction
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 21 Savers who turned to gold to
preserve capital after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union look to be keeping faith, even as prices retreated, with
some considering further purchases.
Gold priced in sterling has fallen around 4
percent from 3-1/2 year highs touched in July, but prices are
still around 100 pounds ($120) above pre-Brexit levels.
Benchmark dollar-priced gold is some 8 percent down from
a 2-year high of $1,374.91 an ounce hit on July 6.
Britain's bullion dealers reported higher sales over the
past few weeks, as fears grew of a "hard Brexit" - a scenario
that some fear could hinder trade and constrict foreign
investment and devalue sterling further.
"I didn't know the gold price had dropped. My husband tells
me that the current price isn't far off what it was when we
purchased, so no regrets," said Grace Hall, who deposited part
of her life savings -- 25,000 pounds -- into gold at the end of
June.
Dealers reported what they called an unprecedented rush for
gold, much of it from first-time buyers, after the Brexit vote
as equities and sterling slid, sparking a search for tangible
assets that could by kept at home or in safety deposit boxes and
not necessarily in banks.
"We don't have the capital to buy any more (gold) but if an
opportunity presents itself and we come into some money I
certainly wouldn't discount it," the 49-year old from Yorkshire
said.
Government-owned bar and coin producer the Royal Mint
reported a seven-fold increase in sales of 100-gram bars, around
half the size of a credit card and costing around $4,400, in the
two weeks following the June 23 vote.
"Our sales for October are on track to be more than double
the level in September, and 50 percent higher than in June when
we were experiencing the immediate surge in demand around the
Brexit vote," said The Royal Mint's director of bullion Chris
Howard.
New account openings jumped at the beginning of October on
the online gold trading platform BullionVault.com. Oct. 4 marked
the heaviest trading volumes at 9.2 million pounds ($11 million)
since its record on June 24.
The number of first-time UK buyers on the site had risen by
around 170 percent in June, compared to the previous 12-month
daily average.
The Pure Gold Company, where Grace Hall bought and holds her
gold coins, also recorded a 23 percent increase in demand from
first time gold investors in the first week of October.
PERSISTENT CONCERN
"British investors active in physical gold are clearly
anxious about the wider financial outlook as Brexit unfolds, and
expect gold (in sterling) to continue rising," Bullionvault head
of research Adrian Ash said.
Generally, British interest in gold has been lukewarm in
modern times because of the pound's role as a global reserve
currency, even when sterling was tested by crashing out of the
Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) in 1992.
Britain's dealers saw a buying surge in the initial phases
of the subprime crisis at the end of 2008 and during Europe's
debt crisis in 2012 and 2013. But interest this time is not
dissipating as quickly, the dealers said.
The latest drop in prices encouraged London-based property
developer Andrew to buy 30,000 pounds worth of bars and coins,
adding to a 350,000 pounds purchase in July.
He said, however, that he would sell it back if "I came
across a property opportunity and I couldn't raise the money
quick enough."
While initial uncertainty over the impact of Britain's
referendum tripped up the London property market, considered an
ironclad bet for the past 20 years, UK commercial property
values slipped at a much slower pace in September compared to
the previous two months.
Commercial property auctioneers achieved record volumes at
auctions in October.
At least three more post-Brexit first-time buyers of gold
coins said they would sell back their gold holdings only if they
had to unlock the capital for a lucrative property deal.
($1 = 0.8187 pounds)
