LONDON, June 24 Some of the world's largest
banks have sought to play down fears of a catastophic hit to
Britain's banking sector after the country voted to leave the
European Union on Friday.
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the Wall
Street bank, a big donor to the defeated 'Remain' campaign had
planned for either referendum outcome for many months, in a
statement issued after Britain voted to quit the European Union
on Friday.
"We respect the decision of the British electorate and have
been focused on planning for either referendum outcome for many
months," Blankfein said in an emailed statement.
"Goldman Sachs has a long history of adapting to change, and
we will work with relevant authorities as the terms of the exit
become clear. Our primary focus, as always, remains serving our
clients' needs."
Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley said the
outcome of the vote would not affect the bank's new strategy of
being a 'transatlantic' bank anchored in the UK and US. "The
strategy we announced on 1 March, 2016 was not conditional on
the UK remaining in the EU."
Douglas Flint, Chairman of HSBC, Europe's largest
lender, said Friday marked "a new era for Britain and British
business."
"The work to establish fresh terms of trade with our
European and global partners will be complex and time consuming.
We will be working tirelessly in the coming weeks and months to
help our customers adjust to and prepare for the new
environment."
Britain's 2.2 million financial industry workers face years
of uncertainty and the risk of thousands of job cuts after the
country voted to quit the European Union, leaving question marks
over London's status as Europe's premier financial centre.
