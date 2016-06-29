(Adds Morgan Stanley statement)
LONDON, June 29 U.S. investment banks Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley have denied speculation
they are poised to shift London-based staff and operations to
Frankfurt as soon as Britain's divorce proceedings from the
European Union formally begin.
"We have not made any changes to our real estate
requirements in Frankfurt as a result of the referendum result,"
Goldman said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
"As we have already communicated to our employees, there is
no immediate change to the way we conduct our business or where
we conduct our business."
Echoing its Wall Street rival, Morgan Stanley also moved to
quell chatter it was planning to relocate to the German
financial hub when the UK government evokes Article 50 -- the
first official step in its disentanglement from the 28-nation
bloc.
"Morgan Stanley does not have pre-let office space in
Frankfurt," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the bank, a big donor to
the defeated 'Remain' campaign had planned for either referendum
outcome for many months, in a statement issued after the outcome
of the historic referendum became clear on Friday.
"Goldman Sachs has a long history of adapting to change, and
we will work with relevant authorities as the terms of the exit
become clear. Our primary focus, as always, remains serving our
clients' needs."
