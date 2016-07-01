LONDON British justice minister Michael Gove, who is seeking to become prime minister, said on Friday the country's next leader had to be someone who supported the Leave campaign, which he co-led to victory in last week's European Union referendum.

"I believe that the next Prime Minister has to be on the winning side of (the) argument. Put simply, the best person to lead Britain out of the European Union is someone who argued to get Britain out," Gove said.

His main rival for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party is Theresa May, the country's interior minister, who campaigned for the Remain camp.

Prime Minister David Cameron announced he would resign on June 24, hours after he lost the referendum campaign.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden, writing by William Schomberg, editing by Stephen Addison)