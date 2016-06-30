* Gove shocks his party by standing for leader
* Justice Secretary was leading Brexit campaigner
* Had repeatedly said he did not want to be PM
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 30 Leading Brexit campaigner
Michael Gove's bid to replace David Cameron as British prime
minister came as a complete shock on Thursday after the cerebral
justice secretary had given every sign he would back the
flamboyant Boris Johnson for the job.
Gove and Johnson, the former London mayor and
platinum-haired showman long considered the front-runner to
succeed Cameron, had campaigned side-by-side on the "Vote Leave"
battle bus in the run-up to Britain's June 23 EU referendum.
Seen by his fellow Conservatives as an intellectual,
policy-making heavyweight with an appetite for bold reform, Gove
was for years a close friend and confidant of Cameron and had
repeatedly said he did not want the top job for himself.
In the maelstrom caused by Britain's vote to quit the EU a
week ago and by Cameron's resignation, Gove appeared to be
positioning himself as Johnson's right-hand-man, poised to bring
seriousness to Team Boris as it hurtled towards Downing Street.
Instead, after a morning of tectonic tremors in the ruling
Conservative Party, Gove was officially a candidate and Johnson
was out of the race before it even started.
"I have repeatedly said that I do not want to be Prime
Minister. That has always been my view. But events since last
Thursday have weighed heavily with me," Gove wrote in a column
on the Spectator magazine's website, announcing his intentions.
"I wanted to help build a team behind Boris Johnson so that
a politician who argued for leaving the European Union could
lead us to a better future," he wrote. "But I have come,
reluctantly, to the conclusion that Boris cannot provide the
leadership or build the team for the task ahead."
What happened between the two men before Gove's astonishing
move is not known, but an accidentally leaked email from his
wife suggested he had still been envisaging playing second
fiddle to Johnson as recently as Wednesday.
"One simple message: You MUST have SPECIFIC assurances from
Boris OTHERWISE you cannot guarantee your support," Sarah Vine,
a columnist for the Daily Mail newspaper, wrote in the email
addressed to her husband and some close aides.
"The details can be worked out later on, but without that
you have no leverage ... Do not concede any ground. Be your
stubborn best."
"NOT EQUIPPED TO BE PM"
Shortly after the deadline for entering the Conservative
leadership race passed, the odds of Gove winning stood at 11/4,
with Home Secretary Theresa May the favourite on 4/7. Gove was
ahead of three other candidates.
The contest between May and Gove could be brutal as the pair
have clashed openly in the past, notably about each other's
handling of a controversy over alleged infiltration of schools
in Birmingham by Islamic hardliners.
May backed "Remain" during the referendum campaign. Out of
the three candidates who campaigned for "Leave", Gove is by far
the most prominent -- potentially an important factor after
several senior party members said the next prime minister should
be someone who advocated Brexit.
"I think his steeliness of purpose and more importantly his
logical mind, clarity of thought is precisely what we need in a
prime minister, particularly in this very difficult period,"
lawmaker Michael Fabricant told BBC television.
But former Conservative cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi said
Gove's words on unifying the nation in his Spectator column were
somewhat at odds with his sometimes abrasive style.
"From my experience of Michael, his approach towards
teachers, his approach towards the legal profession ... that's
not the Michael that I recognise," she said.
She was referring to Gove's work in government since 2010.
As education secretary, he launched a series of reforms that
gained strong support from Cameron and the Conservative base but
were hugely unpopular with a majority of teachers.
A former journalist, Gove is perceived as keen to shake
things up in the world of politics, and was reported to have
referred to what he saw as the bureaucratic inertia of
government as "The Blob".
But he faces the challenge of explaining why he repeatedly
said over several years and as recently as June 3 that the job
of prime minister was not for him. After his shock move on
Thursday, broadcasters replayed old clips of him dismissing the
idea.
"I could not be prime minister," he said in a BBC clip from
2012. "I'm not equipped to be prime minister. I don't want to be
prime minister."
