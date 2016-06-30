3i reports 36 pct rise in total return, recommends higher dividend
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
LONDON, June 30 Britain's banks are well capitalised and policymakers prepared to deal with shocks from the UK's decision to leave the European Union, a junior UK finance minister said on Thursday.
Harriett Baldwin said that financial services in Britain are well placed to manage the Brexit uncertainty that sent banking shares and the pound tumbling after last week's UK referendum.
"I am confident we we will adjust and overcome the challenges presented," Baldwin told TheCityUK's annual conference.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON, May 18 Private equity fund 3i on Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 30.2 million versus EGP 42.2 million year ago