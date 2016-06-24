ATHENS, June 24 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Friday Britain's decision to leave the European
Union was symptomatic of a deeper malaise in Europe which needed
to be urgently addressed.
"The extreme choices of austerity that widened the
inequality between countries of the north and south, fences and
closed borders and the denial to share the burden of the debt
and migrant crises had signaled an extended crisis in Europe,"
Tsipras said in televised comments to state TV.
"We urgently need a new vision and beginning for a united
Europe - for a better Europe, more social and democratic."
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)