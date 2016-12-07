(Updates with GCC-British communique, previous LONDON)
DUBAI Dec 7 Britain plans to deepen security
cooperation with Gulf Arab countries and work with them to
counter Iranian actions in the region, Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Wednesday.
Addressing a meeting on the sidelines of the Gulf
Cooperation Summit in Bahrain, May said Britain would invest
more than 3 billion pounds in defence spending in the region
over the next decade.
"Gulf security is our security," May said.
Britain is trying to build on traditionally strong ties with
conservative, oil-wealthy Gulf Arab monarchies before its
planned departure from the European Union.
In a joint communique, the two sides said they intended to
build on trade between Britain and the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) states, which stood at 30 billion pounds in 2015.
"We will make it a priority, when the UK leaves the European
Union, to build the closest possible commercial and economic
relationship," the statement said.
This included working to remove barriers to trade and
investment.
The joint communique also said the GCC states and Britain
would work together to counter what they called "Iran's
destabilising activities".
Gulf Arab states say Iran is trying to expand its influence
in Arab countries, including Syria and Yemen. Since March last
year, Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies have been fighting a
war against Iran-aligned Houthi forces that had seized control
of Yemen.
The two sides also pledged to enhance defence cooperation,
including efforts to defeat Islamic State and in maritime and
cyber security through their new Strategic Partnership.
The statement stressed that regional conflicts can only be
resolved through diplomacy.
Prior to the visit, Britain's close relationship with the
Gulf States drew concern from human rights groups, including
criticism of Saudi air strikes in Yemen which have killed
hundreds of civilians. British military personnel have been
involved with the Saudi forces.
Human Rights Watch and other organisations sent a joint
letter to May urging her not ignore rights issues in pursuit of
lucrative business deals. They also highlighted a political
crackdown in Bahrain, where Britain has recently opened a naval
base.
Asked by a reporter aboard the British warship Ocean in
Bahrain on Tuesday whether Britain was selling its principles
for profits by engaging politically with Gulf Arab states and
selling them weapons, May said: "No. What is important is that
we are able to raise these human rights issues with Gulf States
and with other states around the world."
"In order to be able to do that we need to engage with those
states," May said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper in London and Sami Aboudi and
Noah Browning in Dubai, Editing by Angus MacSwan)