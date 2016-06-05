(Repeats story published on Friday)
* Gulf investors hold big British real estate portfolios
* Property prices have fallen in upmarket parts of London
* Investors fear prices could further deteriorate with
Brexit
By Sylvia Westall and Pamela Barbaglia
DUBAI/LONDON, June 3 Gulf Arab investors, some
of the biggest buyers of British real estate, are holding back
from new deals because they fear a property price slump if
Britain leaves the European Union, according to legal and
investment sources.
Sovereign and private investors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia,
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have been prolific buyers of
British assets in the past decade, snapping up billions of
dollars worth of property, mostly in London.
"Sovereign wealth funds are concerned that Brexit is taking
its toll on the property market in London," said a London-based
lawyer who works with some of the largest Gulf funds. He
declined to be named, citing the confidential nature of his
work.
"The situation will further deteriorate if there's a Brexit
vote."
The value of residential property in upmarket areas popular
among Gulf investors - including Chelsea, South Kensington and
Knightsbridge - fell between 3.5 and 7.5 percent on the year in
May, according to estate agent Knight Frank.
Gulf family businesses and private investors are heavily
involved in London real estate.
Investors from the UAE accounted for more than 20 percent of
buy-to-let property sales in the UK in 2015, said Amit Seth, the
Middle East and North Africa head of international residential
developments at London-focused real estate agency Chestertons.
"At the moment it seems clear people are little bit more
sceptical on making an investment today because of Brexit," said
Seth, who is based in Dubai, referring to private Gulf investors
in residential real estate.
He said investors were still researching opportunities and
discussing them with his company, but not finalising deals.
While the precise impact on Gulf investments is unclear,
overall flows of foreign capital into commercial real estate in
Britain stopped in the first three months of 2016, Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said in April. Business investment
in the country also fell in early 2016, statistics showed this
week.
LONDON LANDMARKS
Gulf investors also have broader worries about their
investments in other sectors and how a possible Brexit in a June
23 EU referendum could affect the British economy, the sources
said.
A YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed an even split
between "Remain" and "Leave" voters on Wednesday.
There is no suggestion long-term investors from the Gulf
will exit assets en masse if Britain votes out, but many are
worried about the impact on portfolios and wider economic
effects, a senior Gulf government official said.
"Of course we are worried about what will come next if the
British decide to leave the EU," the official said. "We think
that there will be a negative impact on our investments in the
UK because the selling (prices) will go down and the banks in
England will face some difficulties."
Asked to comment on Gulf investor concerns, Tobias Ellwood,
a British Foreign Office minister, said the EU referendum was a
significant event that had been discussed as part of regular
bi-lateral engagements covering a wide variety of areas.
"But (it) has not been raised in any form in relation to
impact on investment opportunities, which go from strength to
strength," he told Reuters in Qatar's capital Doha on May 21.
Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al-Thani, a former Qatari
prime minister and investment chief who oversaw much of the Gulf
state's UK acquisitions, has spoken out against a "leave" vote.
"In the Middle East we all want to see a strong Europe, and
believe that economic integration is key to making it stronger.
In fact, we believe the UK should not only be part of the EU but
should lead it," he told Reuters, describing the City of London
as the "financial capital of the world".
Qatar is one of the most high-profile investors in London,
owning landmarks such as the Shard skyscraper, Harrods
department store and Olympic Village, as well as luxury hotels.
It also leads a consortium that bought the owner of the Canary
Wharf financial district last year.
While the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) wealth fund has
been diversifying its portfolio away from Europe towards more
investments in the United States and Asia in the last couple of
years, it is still heavily invested in Britain and holds stakes
in Barclays, Royal Dutch Shell and Sainsbury's
.
If Britain votes to leave "then you are going to see a big
hit to investments", said a senior Qatari banker who does
business with sovereign and private investors.
He said investors were still working on deals without
finalising them until the picture becomes clear. "They are
watching to see what happens, but people are continuing to work
on new things as they take months to get done."
CANARY WHARF
The QIA has $256 billion of assets under management
globally, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute
(SWFI). It has at least $7 billion directly invested in equities
traded on the London Stock Exchange, in which it also
holds a 10.3 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sheikh Hamad said in April that Qatar's total investments in
Britain were around 30 billion pounds ($44 billion), according
to comments in a Financial Times interview.
Kuwait Investment Authority, which has $592 billion in
assets under management according to SWFI, is also a major
investor though its London-based Kuwait Investment Office. In
2013 it said the fund had more than doubled its investment in
Britain over the previous 10 years to more than $24 billion.
Like Qatar, Kuwait owns London landmarks such as the More
One riverside development which houses the headquarters of the
mayor, as well as buildings in Canary Wharf. It has focused on
infrastructure investments through its Wren House Infrastructure
Management arm set up in 2013.
Uncertainties about the legal and regulatory framework that
would result from a Brexit is a worry for any large investor in
Britain, said Fabio Scacciavillani, chief economist at Oman
Investment Fund, which SWFI says has $6 billion under
management.
"If the region's sovereign wealth funds have invested in UK
assets they would be rightfully concerned for their long-term
returns outlook," he said, adding most would put their decisions
on hold until after the vote.
"Brexit implies a long and potentially thorny period of
adjustment as the UK will need to negotiate trade
relationships."
A report published by Britain's Treasury in April predicted
foreign direct investment into the country would be between 10
and 26 percent lower after fifteen years if it left the EU,
compared to where it would be if it stayed in.
All Gulf Arab countries are concerned about the prospect of
an "out" vote, said a Saudi businessman who meets regularly with
senior Gulf officials. He said the British government had been
informed unofficially at several levels about the concerns. An
exit would affect investments, he added.
($1 = 0.6810 pounds)
(Additional reporting by William Maclean, Hadeel Al Sayegh, Tom
Arnold and David French in Dubai, and William James in London;
Editing by Pravin Char)