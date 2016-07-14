LONDON, July 14 Britain has yet to decide when
to trigger Article 50 to begin the formal process of leaving the
European Union, newly appointed finance minister Philip Hammond
said on Thursday.
When asked by LBC radio whether Article 50 would be invoked
by the close of this year, he said: "No, that's a decision that
we haven't made yet."
"We've now got the key players who will be involved in this
decision-making process in place and when the prime minister has
finished making her appointments later today I am sure that we
will sit down and start to talk about Britain's negotiating
strategy and how we are going to take it forward," he said.
When pressed on when Britain would trigger the formal
divorce procedure, he said he could not answer that question
yet.
Hammond also said that the decision to vote for Brexit would
mean Britain leaves the single market but Britain would then
have to negotiate a new deal as trading partners, rather than
members.
"We will come out of the single market as a result of our
decision to leave the European Union," he said.
"The question is how we negotiate with the European Union
not from the point of view of being members but from the point
of view of being close neighbours and trade partners"
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)