LONDON, Sept 8 New British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he would deliver his first half-yearly budget update and new fiscal forecasts on Nov. 23.

The government gives the update in November or December each year, while the annual budget is usually announced in March. The so-called Autumn Statement includes fiscal forecasts produced by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)