LONDON, July 14 Britain's new finance minister
Philip Hammond said Mark Carney was doing an excellent job at
the Bank of England and that he would work with him to forge a
plan for Britain's economy after the Brexit vote.
Several leading figures in the campaign to take Britain out
of the European Union criticised Carney in the run up to last
month's vote, objecting to his warnings that the economy could
slip into recession if we voted to leave the bloc.
"I think he is doing an excellent job as governor of the
Bank of England," Hammond, who campaigned for Britain to stay in
the EU and who was named as the finance minister late on
Wednesday, told BBC television.
Asked if he would stick to his predecessor's plans to cut
corporation tax, he said it was too soon to say.
"I'm not going to set out what my plans will be here on TV
this morning," he said.
"I'm going to sit down with the key figures in the UK
economy, like the governor of the Bank of England, look at the
situation we face, look at the projections forward and make some
carefully considered decisions over the summer."
