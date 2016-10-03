BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 3 Britain's finance
minister, Philip Hammond, scored the recent performance of the
country's economy at "eight out of 10" on Monday, buoyed by high
employment and strong growth but he said it also faced long-term
challenges.
"On the data we have seen for the first half of this year
this economy is running at eight out of 10 with high employment,
strong growth, robust fundamentals," he told Sky News television
on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference.
"Of course we've got long-term challenges. We still have a
poor productivity performance compared to many of our
competitors and we run a huge balance of payments deficit ... so
these are things we have to address."
Hammond also said the country was going into the process of
leaving the European Union at a time of global uncertainty.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by William Schomberg)