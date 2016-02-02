ROME British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said he was encouraged by the progress of negotiations with the European Union but cautioned that the proposals will probably need further work to be crafted into a deal at an EU summit later this month.

Speaking just hours before the head of the European Council was to present "new settlement" proposals aimed at keeping Britain in the bloc it joined in 1973, Hammond said there had been significant movement in recent days.

When asked directly whether the proposals meant that he would not campaign to leave the EU, Hammond, who once said he would vote to leave if the EU refused to change, said:

“I can’t say that definitely until I see the document but on the basis of what I have seen so far I am encouraged that there has been quite significant movement towards us in the last few days."

Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs the meetings of EU states' leaders and plays a key role in seeking a compromise around London's demands for a better membership deal, will present his proposals at around noon on Tuesday.

“It may be that the document is so good that we say: 'Yes brilliant'. But I rather doubt it. I suspect that the document will be the basis of further work that we need to do in the run up to the Council. But we will see,” Hammond told reporters in Rome late on Monday.

Hammond has repeatedly warned that British voters would turn their backs on the EU unless the bloc's leaders give Prime Minister David Cameron a deal that includes changes to the way Britain pays out benefits for other EU workers in Britain.

Hammond said he would inform Cameron if he felt the deal was not going to be approved by the British people but said senior ministers were united on what was needed.

"We have been talking about the elements that are absolutely required to make a deal sellable. We know what they are I think. We are all agreed about them. We are not all on different places about what we need to have to have a deal that is sellable," he said.

"Of course we all have different things that we would very much like to see in the deal over and above the basic necessities,” he added.

If Britain gets a deal at a summit of EU leaders on Feb. 18-19 then Cameron could call a referendum for June 23, Hammond said.

“You could certainly do it for then. Technically you could do it,” he said, though he added that the date was secondary to getting the right deal.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Dan Grebler)