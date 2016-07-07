LONDON The British government is not yet in a position to begin substantive negotiations on leaving the European Union, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

"For the moment we are not in a position to begin substantive negotiations immediately and therefore it would be unwise to start the process ticking by triggering Article 50," he told a committee of lawmakers.

Hammond also said the government would need to build up its trade negotiating resources in due course and would look to friendly governments to help it do so.

