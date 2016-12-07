LONDON Dec 7 British finance minister Philip
Hammond will seek to reassure some of the country's trade and
investment partners that Brexit will not hurt them when he
travels to South Africa on Wednesday and to Japan and South
Korea next week.
Hammond was first due to visit Pretoria, Johannesburg and
Cape Town on a two-day trip which will include meetings at the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange and with South African business
representatives, the British Treasury said.
During his visit to Japan - which has expressed concerns
about the implications of Brexit for its companies - Hammond is
scheduled to meet the chief executive of Softbank, which
recently announced the purchase of ARM Holdings, the largest
ever Asian investment in Britain.
Hammond is due to visit Japan on Dec. 15 followed by South
Korea on Dec. 16.
British exporters currently have privileged access to
markets in South Africa and South Korea via agreements those
countries struck with the EU. A similar EU-Japan is currently
being negotiated.
Supporters of Brexit have said Britain will be able to
strike replacement deals quickly once the country has left the
EU. But many trade experts have said renegotiating them may
prove harder to achieve.
In September, Japan warned that Britain's EU exit could
prompt Japanese financial institutions to relocate from London
and listed the concerns of its companies about the transition
away from the EU.
Britain's government said in October it had given Japanese
carmaker Nissan assurances that its new investment in a
plant in north-eastern England would remain competitive after
Brexit, but also said the firm had not been given any explicit
promise of compensation for EU tariffs.
"As we leave the EU, Britain's future prosperity depends on
maintaining the strongest possible economic links with our
European neighbours, while building on the already strong
economic partnerships we have with the world beyond Europe,"
Hammond said in a statement.
