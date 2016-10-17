LONDON Oct 17 Prime Minister Theresa May will
listen to "differing views" among her team of top ministers to
make sure Britain is fully prepared for its negotiation to leave
the European Union, her spokeswoman said on Monday.
Media reports say there are sharp disagreements between some
of her cabinet, with the Telegraph newspaper saying there were
claims that finance minister Philip Hammond could resign over
his support for a "soft Brexit" of retaining ties with the bloc.
"The prime minister is focused on making sure we prepare for
the negotiations and we get the best deal for the United
Kingdom," her spokeswoman told reporters.
"The PM wants to prepare fully for those negotiations. It
means hearing the differing views of ministers, departments,
stakeholders ... ultimately we need to make sure we are working
together to ensure that we make a success of Brexit."
She added that May had full confidence in Hammond.
Asked whether Hammond was close to resigning and whether he
was obstructing the Brexit process, a source in his department
said the reports were "completely untrue".
