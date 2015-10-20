LONDON Oct 20 Britain is looking for legally binding bankable promises in its renegotiation of ties with the European Union, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

When asked whether Prime Minister David Cameron would get simply a vague promise of treaty change at some point in the future, Hammond told BBC radio: "What we will be looking for is bankable promises, commitments, that are legally binding."

"We can have international agreements made between the member states which are registered as international agreements, legally binding, to be taken into account by courts in making decisions, that will then be incorporated into the treaties at the next opportunity, when the treaties are next open," he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James, editing by Michael Holden)