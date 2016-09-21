LONDON, Sept 21 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he was confident the government has the tools it needs to help the economy as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, after the OECD slashed its growth outlook for 2017.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development halved its British growth forecast for next year to 1.0 percent, but it said the economy would expand a little faster this year than it had previously expected.

"The OECD highlights uncertainty in their outlook, and while I recognise that there may be some difficult times ahead, I am confident that we have the tools necessary to support the economy as we adjust to a new relationship with the EU..." Hammond said in a statement.

Hammond will outline the government's first budget plans since Britain voted for Brexit on Nov. 23.