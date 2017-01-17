LONDON Jan 17 British finance minister Philip
Hammond said on Tuesday that the country would not seek to
remain part of the European Union's single market after it left
bloc, but would aim for a comprehensive free trade agreement.
Hammond was addressing parliament in a regular question and
answer session while Prime Minister Theresa May set out her
strategy for leaving the EU at a separate event.
"We will go forward understanding that we cannot be members
of the single market, because of the political red lines around
the 'four freedoms' that other European leaders have set, but
expressing an ambitious agenda for a comprehensive free trade
arrangement with the European Union," Hammond told parliament.
Hammond also said sterling volatility posed a challenge to
foreign purchasers of British government bonds.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken)