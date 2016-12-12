Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visits the Lyell Centre for Natural Environment Research, at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool

LONDON Britain will introduce a system to control the flow of workers from EU countries once it leaves the bloc but will not cut off the supply of skilled staff needed by British companies, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday.

"I can't conceive of any circumstance in which we would use that system to choke off the supply of highly skilled, highly paid workers," Hammond told lawmakers.

Hammond has said workers in areas such as financial services will continue to be able to work in Britain after it leaves the EU. He is considered to be one of the most prominent supporters among ministers of a so-called "soft" Brexit.

