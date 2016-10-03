BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 3 British finance
minister Philip Hammond said on Monday he wanted to treat
investment spending differently from day-to-day spending,
underscoring his different approach to the public finances to
that of his predecessor George Osborne.
"I want to make a clear distinction between everyday
spending and investment in the kind of infrastructure that will
raise Britain's growth potential in the future, because growing
this economy, ensuring that we're creating the jobs and the
economic wealth in the future is the way to secure Britain's
future prosperity," Hammond said in an interview on LBC radio.
Osborne, who was replaced by Hammond in July following
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, had aimed to turn
the country's overall budget deficit, including investment
spending, into a surplus by the end of the decade.
Hammond has previously said he will take longer to meet that
target and he has also suggested that he plans to announce
"modest" spending on infrastructure projects when he delivers
his first budget plans in November.
He told LBC that he remained in favour of Britain's
High-Speed 2 railway project, which will connect cities in the
country's north and central regions with London.
