BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 3 The British economy
will face turbulence as the government negotiates the country's
exit from the European Union, finance minister Philip Hammond
said on Monday.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would
begin formal divorce talks with the EU by the end of March next
year, and Hammond said he was in favour of getting a deal done
"as soon as possible".
"We must expect some turbulence as we go through this
negotiating process and there will be a period of a couple of
years or perhaps even longer when businesses are uncertain about
the final state of our relationship with the European Union and
during that period we need to support the economy," Hammond told
BBC television.
Hammond also said he wanted to see a Brexit deal with the EU
that maximised access for British companies to the EU's single
market while at the same time the government would heed the call
from voters to take back control of the country's borders.
(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by
William Schomberg)