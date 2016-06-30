LONDON, June 30 A decision on whether to expand
Heathrow or another airport in the vicinity of London has been
delayed until at least October following Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin told
parliament on Thursday.
The Brexit vote prompted Prime Minister David Cameron, who
had led efforts to keep Britain in the bloc, to resign and a new
prime minister is expected to be in place by October.
"Being realistic, given recent events, I cannot now foresee
an announcement (on airport capacity in southeast England) until
at least October," McLoughlin said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Sarah Young)