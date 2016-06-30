LONDON, June 30 New York-based investment firm
AQR Capital Management's Managed Futures Strategy returned 5.2
percent on June 24 after Britain voted to leave the European
Union, an AQR spokeswoman told Reuters.
The $13.3 billion computer-driven strategy was up a further
1.1 percent on Monday, she added.
AQR's $726 million high volatility version of the strategy,
meanwhile, made a gain of 8 percent on Friday and 1.5 percent on
Monday.
Hedge funds on average were down 0.18 percent on Friday as
many markets fell sharply, data from industry tracker Hedge Fund
Research showed, with the pound sliding 10 percent to a 31-year
low.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)