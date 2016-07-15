* Computer-based hedge funds big winners on Brexit night
* Machines won by sticking with long-term bets on safe
havens
* AQR, Winton made more than 3 pct on day after vote
* Trend-following funds took in $7.3 bln in first half of
2016
By Jemima Kelly and Maiya Keidan
LONDON, July 15 As hedge fund manager Buford
Scott sat at home, watching the TV in shock as it emerged
Britain had voted to leave the European Union, his
computer-based trading models were quietly boosting his business
by 1.5 percent.
Scott's algorithm-driven fund, and others like it, beat
hedge funds run by humans on Brexit night, not because the
computers had correctly predicted the results of the June 23
referendum, but because they followed trends already in place.
Computer-driven funds placed bets on safe-haven assets like
the yen and gold, which had performed well in the six months
leading up to the vote, against riskier currencies like the
Mexican peso - a play yielding a more than 7 percent return
on June 24.
Hedge funds on average were down 0.18 percent on the day of
June 24, while trend-following machine-based strategies gained
0.71 percent, according to data from industry tracker Hedge Fund
Research (HFR).
Some of the biggest hedge funds' computer-run strategies -
also known as systematic or quantitative - made huge gains in
the aftermath of the vote for Brexit.
British systematic firm Winton Capital, which manages more
than $30 billion, made a gain of 3.1 percent on June 24, while
Greenwich, Connecticut-based AQR's $13.3 billion computer
strategy returned 5.2 percent - about $700 million.
Polls had shown the Leave and Remain camps neck-and-neck
before the referendum. But partly on the view that undecided
voters tend to opt for the status quo, bookmakers and betting
exchanges had largely predicted Remain would win comfortably.
Most players in financial markets agreed.
"Almost no one was betting on the actual outcome of Brexit,"
said GAM portfolio manager Anthony Lawler in London, a hedge
fund investor whose firm recently bought systematic investment
manager Cantab Capital Partners, which made 4.1 percent in the
year to June 27.
"Man chose to reduce risk given the unknown. Machines chose
to be long safe-haven assets because that trend was already in
place. Machines won."
This does not necessarily mean machines would tend to
outperform during big global events - a Remain vote might well
have seen humans come out top - or during unexpected twists.
Machine models were down 2.42 percent in 2015 while hedge funds
on average were down 1.12 percent, according to HFR.
But in this case machines fared better because, with no
preconceived ideas about the result, they followed the same
strategies as previously, strategies which a Leave vote happened
to favour.
The few non-systematic hedge fund managers who did make
money in the immediate referendum aftermath were highly
contrarian, such as Crispin Odey, a Brexit backer who made 15
percent by betting his $10.2 billion fund's assets on a fall in
financial markets and a surge in safe-haven gold.
RISK ENVIRONMENT
Scott, the managing partner of Stelrox Capital, who was
watching the referendum from his study in Wimbledon, south-west
London, said his models had put on a small short sterling
position, which brought some profit - the pound tumbled as much
as 12 percent on June 24 to a 31-year low.
But it was his short positions on emerging currencies like
the South African rand and Mexican peso, which also dived as
investors fled to safety, and his longs on the low-risk dollar
and yen, that brought the biggest return.
"The risk environment was obviously high ... we hope we
design our models so that these big, unexpected events are
catered for, and we do that by diversifying across scores of
currency pairs." he said. "I was watching TV and had my computer
screens up in the same room, so I could watch it all."
While Scott let his model run without interference, some
fund managers intervened to tweak their machine strategies in
the run-up to the vote, reducing the size of their trading
positions to protect themselves from big adverse market swings.
Demand for trend-following computer strategies is growing,
with such funds seeing inflows of $7.3 billion in investor money
in the first six months of 2016, industry tracker Eurekahedge
told Reuters. While there is no direct data comparison for the
first half, the overall hedge fund industry saw outflows of
$15.1 billion in the first quarter, according to HFR.
"Investors are turning to alternatives, including
quantitative strategies," said Christopher Palazzolo, principal
at AQR Capital Management Europe.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly & Maiya Keidan; Editing by Pravin
Char)