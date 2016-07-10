LONDON, July 8 Hedging of currency risks by
small and medium-sized British companies surged before June's
referendum on EU membership, but thousands were probably still
exposed to the past fortnight's huge swings in the pound, a
survey on Monday showed.
The survey of 2,200 British companies by banking researchers
East and Partners showed all those with turnover of 20 million
to 100 million pounds a year had used FX options to protect
themselves against shifts in the value of currencies they needed
to buy or sell in the first half of this year.
That compares with just under 90 percent a year ago. Almost
all also said they had made either regular or occasional use of
FX forwards since January.
Forwards and options contracts allow companies to exchange
cash in future at a rate set today, or to be remunerated for
disadvantageous moves in currencies in between times. They pay a
small percentage for the privilege.
"We saw it in a round of research we did earlier this year,
that there was an increasing move towards hedging, and obviously
the referendum was a key driver for that," East and Partners
head of European client services Simon Kleine told Reuters.
"That trend has been coming through, it looks like this has
been the tipping point."
Of the smaller companies in the survey, however, with
revenue up to 20 million, only around a fifth had used options
and up to a quarter forwards.
A previous round of research conducted in April showed that
only 17 percent of companies in that category of the smallest
businesses thought the pound would weaken after a vote to leave
the European Union.
Sterling has weakened 13 percent against the dollar and more
than 10 percent against the euro since the result of the vote.
"What this survey says is that UK small business really
needs to wake up now and be a lot smarter about how it manages
its FX needs," Kleine said.
"You are getting those who are thinking about it. But if you
look nationally, you are still seeing a lot who are completely
exposed."
Bankers and other industry players say the arrival of a
generation of brokerages has begun to provide smaller companies
with the sort of detailed risk management advice that banks have
traditionally only given their biggest clients.
But the survey also showed that non-bank providers still
have a just 15 percent share in the forwards market and 12.6
percent of options.
(Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Larry King)