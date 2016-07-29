BERLIN, July 29 HeidelbergCement
expects Britain's vote to leave the European Union to have
little impact on its UK business this year, with all but one of
its biggest infrastructure projects in England set to go ahead,
its chief executive said on Friday.
Bernd Scheifele said the group had critically examined its
projects in England and established that only one project, the
construction of a building in London's financial district Canary
Wharf, had been scaled back as a result of Brexit.
"In this respect, we expect that Brexit at least in 2016 as
it looks at the moment will not hit us massively," Scheifele
told a conference call after the building materials group posted
better-than-expected core profit in the second quarter.
He added that an order to build a Land Rover factory for
Tata in Oxford was continuing as planned.
Moody's said earlier this month that HeidelbergCement would
not face an immediate impact as its infrastructure and
commercial construction projects, unlike residential
construction, typically run for a year or more.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)