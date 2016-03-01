LONDON, March 1 A Britain outside the European
Union would be a "supplicant" and end up with worse trading
terms, the EU's financial services chief Jonathan Hill said on
Tuesday.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron negotiated a "new
settlement" with the European Union this month in a bid to
persuade Britons to back staying in the 28-country bloc when
they vote in a referendum on EU membership in June.
The settlement includes safeguards that make it harder for
the euro zone countries to impose regulation on the City of
London financial district, Europe's biggest banking centre.
Hill said countries such as Norway that are outside the EU
are in a position of fax diplomacy and a supplicant.
"For us to be in that position I think would be, to put it
mildly, a trifle odd," Hill told the UK parliament's Treasury
Select Committee.
He said he could not see why a Britain outside the bloc
would get better trading terms for its financial sector than the
current benefits of the EU single market.
"I think we would get worse terms," Hill said.
Some securities clearing businesses were already "hedging
their bets" by thinking of acquisitions elsewhere in the EU in
case Britain leaves the bloc, Hill said.
