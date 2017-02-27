Feb 27 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd is in talks with regulators in two European Union countries over setting up a new legal insurance base as it looks to continue servicing EU clients after Britain leaves the bloc.

Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said it expected to begin the process of incorporating the legal entity in the first half of the year, so that it could write new business using the new entity before the end of 2018. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)