BRUSSELS, June 29 There is no reason for the
City of London to remain a centre for euro clearing if Britain
leaves the European Union's single market, and other financial
centres in the bloc should get ready to carry out these
transactions, French President Francois Hollande said.
"As soon as Britain leaves the European Union's single
market, if it decides to do so, there will be no reason for the
euro zone to allow a non-member country to continue carry out
transactions in euro," Hollande said after a European Council in
Brussels.
"Where will these transactions go? There are other trading
places in Europe," he said. "I want European trading places to
get ready to carry out these operations that eventually won't be
done in the UK," he added.
The Socialist president also downplayed the French audit
office's warning on Wednesday about a possible overshoot of
France's deficit target in 2017, saying the body was inherently
sceptical of government targets.
"The Cour des Comptes doubts, therefore it is," he said,
adding that if growth reached 1.7 percent as Paris expects in
2017 and the government was extremely careful in its budget
execution, the 2017 deficit target will be met.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Jean-Baptiste Vey in
Brussels, Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by Richard Lough)