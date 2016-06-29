BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
BRUSSELS, June 29 French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday stressed that Britain would have to abide by European Union rules once it divorced from the bloc if it wanted to maintain access to the single market.
Speaking after a European Council summit, Hollande also said that defence and energy agreements with Britain would remain in place after it terminated its membership of the EU, citing EDF's Hinkley Point nuclear power project in southern England as one such.
Meanwhile, European member states would likely have to increase private and public investments to offset the economic impact of the Brexit vote on growth, Hollande said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau in Brussels and Michel Rose and Richard Lough in Paris; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.