PARIS Feb 19 French President Francois Hollande
predicted that "it will be a long evening" at an European Union
summit in Brussels on Friday trying to work out a deal to keep
Britain in the bloc.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is struggling to
negotiate new membership terms that he could put to sceptical
British voters in a referendum.
Hollande told France Inter radio that the summit, which
began on Thursday, had been long both because of Britain and
talk about the migrant crisis in Europe.
