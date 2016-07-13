PARIS, July 13 French President Francois Hollande urged new British Prime Minister Theresa May to begin talks to pull her country out of the European Union quickly, his office said after a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday.

"They agreed to actively develop the bilateral relationship that warmly unites France and Britain in all fields, it said in a statement.

"The president repeated his desire that negotiations for Britain's exit from the European Union should be launched as quickly as possible," the statement said after Hollande called May following her appointment earlier in the day. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Mark Heinrich)