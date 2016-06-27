By Sarah Young
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 UK housebuilders have lost as
much as 40 percent of their value since Britain voted to leave
the EU, as the threat of recession erased their standing as safe
haven stocks.
About 8 billion pounds ($10.5 billion) has been wiped off
the market capitalisation of the country's four biggest
housebuilders, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Barratt
and Berkeley, since the result of Thursday's
referendum.
"You've gone from certainty and clarity and confidence to a
complete lack of," Shore Capital analyst Robin Hardy said.
Those housebuilders have over the last five years reported
steady profit growth and rewarded investors with higher payouts
after recovering from the 2008 financial crash. They had said
there was more growth to come.
But uncertainty about the outcome had already started to
send shudders through the sector ahead of the vote, with
Berkeley warning earlier in June that there had been a 20
percent drop in reservations of new homes.
Top economists say a recession is now on the cards,
prompting fears of higher unemployment, falling consumer
confidence and as a result, lower housing demand and a question
mark over housebuilders' future profitability.
"You're going to have masses of different opinions about
what's going to happen to transaction levels, what's going to
happen to pricing, what's going to happen to costs, what's going
to happen to mortgage lending, what's going to happen to
policy," Hardy said.
Canaccord analyst Aynsley Lammin said that there was a risk
to his consensus forecasts for the housebuilders, but noted that
the sector was in a strong position to withstand any downturn.
"They haven't got a huge amount of debt, most of them have
got net cash and they've been very disciplined, so I think
there's some valuation support at some point," he said.
Extending losses from Friday, shares in Barratt were down 19
percent at 1140 GMT on Monday, while Taylor Wimpey lost 17
percent, Persimmon was down the same and Berkeley was off 13
percent.
Building supplies firm Travis Perkins was trading 15 percent
lower, while housebuilders on the midcap index, Redrow, Bovis
and Bellway were down 20 percent, 16 percent and 17 percent
respectively.
Also weighing on the housebuilders' outlook will be a
warning issued by British Finance Minister George Osborne in May
that should the UK vote to leave the EU, British house prices
would fall 10 to 18 percent.
The Leave campaign had sought to play down some Brexit
warnings calling them part of a "project fear" campaign, but
should those warnings turn out to be correct, they could almost
wipe out the housebuilders' margins.
Taylor Wimpey, for example, reported an operating profit
margin of 20.3 percent in its last financial year.
($1 = 0.7595 pounds)
