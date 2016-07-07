BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 7 British house prices rose more strongly than expected in June although the increase took place before the country voted to leave the European Union, a report from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.
Prices in the three months to June were 8.4 percent higher than a year earlier. That was stronger than a median forecast of an increase of 7.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists but slower than a 9.2 percent rise in the three months to May.
In June alone, prices were up 1.3 percent from May, Halifax said.
"House prices continue to increase, albeit at a slower rate, but this precedes the EU referendum result, therefore it is far too early to determine any impact since," Martin Ellis, Halifax's housing economist, said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: