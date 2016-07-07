LONDON, July 7 British house prices rose more strongly than expected in June although the increase took place before the country voted to leave the European Union, a report from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.

Prices in the three months to June were 8.4 percent higher than a year earlier. That was stronger than a median forecast of an increase of 7.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists but slower than a 9.2 percent rise in the three months to May.

In June alone, prices were up 1.3 percent from May, Halifax said.

"House prices continue to increase, albeit at a slower rate, but this precedes the EU referendum result, therefore it is far too early to determine any impact since," Martin Ellis, Halifax's housing economist, said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)