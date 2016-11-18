Nov 18 UK housebuilders, particularly those
operating in central London, are finding lenders are giving out
less finance for new projects since Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, according to a report by property consultant
Knight Frank.
Heightened caution among lenders is causing many to
scrutinise deals for longer and reduce the amount of their
lending by 5-10 percent of the project cost, Peter Macallan,
head of structured development finance at property consultant
Knight Frank told Reuters.
"So what that means is that effectively developers are
having to put more cash equity into the deals upfront, giving
lenders a bit more comfort in an uncertain market with Brexit,
the U.S. election and what demand for UK housing stock is going
to look like in 3-5 years," Macallan said.
The Residential Development Finance Report 2016/17 by Knight
Frank, which surveyed the industry's 50 major operators, said
over a quarter of respondents expected the loan-to-value on
development projects to fall.
The result could be that builders offer bigger discounts to
cash buyers to lure landlords and overseas buyers that might
have limited purchases due to Brexit uncertainty and an increase
in tax on buy-to-let and second homes.
UK property was the hardest hit sector immediately after the
Brexit vote, but new homes demand in most of Britain, including
outer London, has returned after an initial dip, according to
builders and surveys.
Central London though remains a weak spot, with property
prices forecast to fall and housebuilder Barratt having
cut prices of some of its expensive homes. The pace of building
in this region has already slowed.
"There are a number of developers that have recognised the
(change in sentiment) and are accepting a fairly large discount
to the original asking prices now," said Sebastian Wallis,
Knight Frank's head of residential development valuations.
The report said big names were especially shying away from
central London developments, with about 60 percent of lenders
now operating in the area, down from 78 percent reported in its
2015 survey.
Lenders were most keen on projects valued at 600-750 pounds
per square foot, whereas demand for projects over 1,000 pounds
per square foot had reduced, Wallis said.
Macallan said lenders were more interested in outer London
boroughs where demand from first-time buyers remained strong.
