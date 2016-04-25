LONDON, April 25 The European Union's investment
arm is lending Britain 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to help
build social housing, its largest ever support for such
programmes within Europe, it said on Monday.
The loans would help housing associations build homes across
the country and come on top of the 4.2 billion pounds the
European Investment Bank has already provided for
social housing and urban renewal in Britain since 1998, it said.
A lack of affordable homes has been a top political issue in
Britain, with the shortage helping to push up prices, forcing
many people particularly in London and the south east to rent
for longer or buy homes further away from city centres.
The EIB statement comes ahead of a referendum in Britain on
June 23 on whether to remain in the EU. Polls showing voters
split on membership with a large number of people yet to decide.
The EIB, which lent 5.6 billion pounds for investment in 40
projects in Britain last year, said the timing of the
announcement was not linked to the referendum and that it took
months for decisions to be made.
The decision is the latest loan to be awarded for British
projects, following on from 1 billion pounds for energy
infrastructure and renewable schemes.
"It seems like some in Luxembourg think they can buy the
referendum with a couple of cosmetic loans," said a spokesman
for Vote Leave, the campaign for Britain to quit the EU.
"If we Vote Leave we could decide ourselves which projects
it is best to offer lending to."
($1 = 0.6921 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke)