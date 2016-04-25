(Adds detail on EIB loans to Britain)
LONDON/BRUSSELS, April 25 The European Union's
investment arm is to lend Britain 1 billion pounds ($1.4
billion) to help build more social housing, it said on Monday,
its largest ever support for such programmes within Europe.
The European Investment Bank denied an accusation
by campaigners wanting Britons to vote to leave the EU in the
national referendum in June that it was seeking to influence the
vote, although it has stepped up both its lending to Britain and
the volume of announcements publicising those loans over the
past year.
The EIB, which lent a record 5.6 billion pounds for
investment in 40 projects in Britain last year, said the timing
of the announcement was not linked to the referendum and that it
took months for decisions to be made.
In the first four months of 2016 the EIB has agreed new
loans worth nearly 4 billion pounds in Britain, accounting for
much of what it expects to approve for the whole year. A
spokesman said the EIB's total lending in Britain in 2016 was
likely to be about the same as last year's record 5.6 billion
pounds.
"It seems like some in Luxembourg think they can buy the
referendum with a couple of cosmetic loans," said a spokesman
for Vote Leave, the official referendum campaign group wanting
Britain to quit the EU.
"If we vote 'leave' we could decide ourselves which projects
it is best to offer lending to."
The EIB spokesman added that an increase in the volume of
media statements on British loans reflected a drive for more
openness towards the British public. A review by Reuters found
that since the turn of this year the EIB has issued 12 media
statements on British loans, as many as in all of 2014.
It has issued seven statements on new loans in Spain this
year, six on France, four on Italy and just two on Germany. In
all of 2015, the EIB issued 18 statements on British loans.
The new loan is aimed at helping housing associations build
homes across the country and comes on top of the 4.2 billion
pounds the EIB has already advanced for social housing and urban
renewal in Britain since 1998, the latest statement said.
A lack of affordable homes has been a top political issue in
Britain, with the shortage forcing many people particularly in
London and the southeast to rent for longer or buy homes further
away from urban centres.
($1 = 0.6921 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas in London and Francesco Guarascio in
Brussels; Editing by Alastair Macdonald, Greg Mahlich)