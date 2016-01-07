BUDAPEST Jan 7 Hungary supports some of
Britain's reform proposals that aim to boost economic
competitiveness in the European Union but would not want to see
an erosion in the free movement of labour, its foreign minister
said on Thursday.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who is pushing for a
deal with other EU leaders before a referendum on Britain's
membership of the bloc, will meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban in
Budapest on Thursday as he tries to shore up support for his
proposals.
In one of the most contentious points, Cameron has proposed
that people coming to Britain from the EU must live in the
country for four years before qualifying for state benefits.
EU members, especially in eastern Europe from where hundreds
of thousands of people have left for Britain over the years,
have said that would be discriminatory.
"One of the most important merits of the EU is that it has
very serious achievements, a part of which are related to a high
level of freedom in the movement of labour," Hungarian Foreign
Minister Peter Szijjarto told state television on Thursday.
"In general, we do not think that a step back from EU
achievements would be a positive process. At the same time, we
understand the challenges that Britain is facing."
Hungary struggled with a different kind of immigration
crisis last year as refugees flooded in from Syria, Afghanistan
and elsewhere.
Orban's tough response, ordering the construction of a steel
fence along the southern border, led to a clash with his main EU
peers but has also boosted his domestic support and won him
allies in the EU's eastern wing such as Slovakia, the Czech
Republic and Poland.
On Wednesday he met Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's
ruling Law and Justice party that swept to power last October,
in an apparent move to strengthen the emerging eurosceptic axis
in central Europe.
A Hungarian government spokesman declined to give details on
the talks. But Kaczynski is known to admire the Hungarian
leader, who has also clashed with the EU over a host of moves
including curbs on the freedom of the media, windfall taxes on
businesses and most recently his tough anti-immigration
policies.
Poland has copied some of Orban's contentious policies and
moved to put public TV and radio broadcasters under direct
government control. It has also enforced changes to the makeup
of the constitutional court.
"Poland is our strategic partner," Szijjarto said, adding
that the Polish foreign minister would visit Budapest soon and
that the prime ministers of the two countries would hold an
official meeting in early February.
