LONDON, July 4 Britain's investment management
trade body will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fallout
from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, as the industry
plans for the potential loss of its financial 'passport'.
The Investment Association declined to specify the agenda
when contacted by Reuters, but a spokeswoman said it "formed
part of our ongoing programme of engagement across our
membership in light of the EU Referendum vote".
The main concern for investment firms based in Britain is
whether they will ultimately retain the ability to sell their
services to clients in the European Union after the terms of
Britain's split from the bloc are made clear.
Several firms, including M&G Investments, part of insurer
Prudential, and Fidelity International, have already
confirmed they are planning to start up or expand operations in
Dublin, Luxembourg or another fund centre ahead of that
decision, which could take several years.
The meeting was first reported by the Financial Times.
