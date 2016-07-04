LONDON, July 4 Britain's investment management trade body will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, as the industry plans for the potential loss of its financial 'passport'.

The Investment Association declined to specify the agenda when contacted by Reuters, but a spokeswoman said it "formed part of our ongoing programme of engagement across our membership in light of the EU Referendum vote".

The main concern for investment firms based in Britain is whether they will ultimately retain the ability to sell their services to clients in the European Union after the terms of Britain's split from the bloc are made clear.

Several firms, including M&G Investments, part of insurer Prudential, and Fidelity International, have already confirmed they are planning to start up or expand operations in Dublin, Luxembourg or another fund centre ahead of that decision, which could take several years.

The meeting was first reported by the Financial Times. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)