LONDON, June 6 Britain's "Out" campaign has widened its lead over the "In" camp ahead of the country's June 23 referendum on its membership of the European Union, an opinion poll by ICM showed on Monday.

The weekly online poll by ICM showed voters favoured Britain leaving the EU by 48 percent to 43 percent. Last week's ICM online poll put "Leave" ahead by 47 to 44 percent.

The poll was conducted between June 3 and 5. It was the latest of several surveys to suggest that momentum has swung to the "Out" campaign. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)