LONDON, July 12 Financial firms may need to relocate capital markets activities and staff from Britain to elsewhere in the European Union before the final terms of Brexit are known, industry lobby group ICMA said on Tuesday.

"Planning for Brexit by financial institutions involved in the capital markets... is still difficult because of... uncertainty about the length of time before the outcome becomes clear," Paul Richards of the International Capital Market Association wrote in its quarterly report published on Tuesday.

"Plans may need to be put into effect before the outcome of the UK's new trading relationship with the EU is known."

Britain will not rush to trigger formal divorce proceedings with the EU which are needed to start the clock ticking on a two-year countdown to Britain's actual departure, a leading ally of incoming Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)