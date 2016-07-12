LONDON, July 12 Financial firms may need to
relocate capital markets activities and staff from Britain to
elsewhere in the European Union before the final terms of Brexit
are known, industry lobby group ICMA said on Tuesday.
"Planning for Brexit by financial institutions involved in
the capital markets... is still difficult because of...
uncertainty about the length of time before the outcome becomes
clear," Paul Richards of the International Capital Market
Association wrote in its quarterly report published on Tuesday.
"Plans may need to be put into effect before the outcome of
the UK's new trading relationship with the EU is known."
Britain will not rush to trigger formal divorce proceedings
with the EU which are needed to start the clock ticking on a
two-year countdown to Britain's actual departure, a leading ally
of incoming Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)