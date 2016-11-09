LONDON Nov 9 Car dealership Lookers
posted an 11 percent increase in gross profit from new cars in
the first nine months of the year and said British customers
have not significantly changed their buying habits since Brexit.
However, while margins for fleet vehicles were increasing
the firm said that "there was some softening in the margin for
new retail cars."
British car registrations have continued to rise since the
June 23 referendum. Rising fleet sales to businesses have
compensated for a decline in new registrations to individuals
which have been declining since April, albeit compared to a
record high last year.
"We have not noticed any significant difference in terms of
customer behaviour so far, particularly in respect of orders for
new and used cars," the firm said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Adrian Croft)